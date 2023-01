At least one person is dead following a crash at US-1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers in Volusia County were called out to the crash shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The northbound lanes are currently blocked in the area. Allison Gargaro is providing traffic updates live on Good Day Orlando.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.