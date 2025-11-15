Deadly chain reaction crash involves five vehicles on I-95, troopers say

article

The Brief According to officials, one driver had exited his vehicle when he was hit by two passing vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A good Samaritan who stopped to help was also struck by another vehicle. She was airlifted to a trauma hospital and is listed in critical condition. The crash took place at 12:08 a.m.



A series of crashes on northbound I-95 near mile marker 223, south of State Road 46, resulted in one person dead and multiple injuries on Saturday.

According to FHP, the incident began when two vehicles collided, triggering a chain reaction that involved five vehicles and two pedestrians.

First Collision

Investigators say a 33-year-old Port St. Lucie man was driving a 2019 Chevy Impala north on I-95, traveling in the center lane. A 2024 Volkswagen was also heading north in the outside lane.

The Impala’s driver tried to move into the outside lane but entered the Volkswagen’s path, causing the front right of the Impala to hit the rear left of the Volkswagen.

The collision pushed the Volkswagen off the road and into a ditch. The Impala then veered left, hit the concrete median, and came to rest disabled in the inside northbound lane. After the crash, the Impala’s driver got out of the vehicle.

Second Collision

Reports indicate that shortly afterward, a 2025 Hyundai Elantra and a 2019 Audi A4 approached the disabled Impala in the inside lane, where the Impala’s driver was standing next to his vehicle.

The driver of the Elantra swerved left to avoid the Impala but struck the left side of the car, then continued forward and hit the Impala’s driver. The impact threw the victim into the roadway ahead of the vehicle.

The Audi, traveling behind the Elantra, also attempted to swerve but struck the Impala’s driver as well, who had already been hit moments earlier.

A Good Samaritan stopped to help the injured driver.

Third Collision

Moments later, a fifth vehicle, identified as a 2010 Nissan Murano, which was traveling in the center lane approached the scene.

The 27-year-old woman from North Carolina was in the same lane while attempting to render aid. The driver of the Murano swerved left to avoid the good samaritan, who simultaneously tried to move out of the way. Despite both efforts, the Murano struck the good samaritan

Casualties and Injuries

The 33-year-old driver of the Chevy Impala involved in the initial crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to Parrish Medical Center with minor injuries.

Drivers of the three other vehicles and passengers were uninjured and remained at the scene.

The good Samaritan, who was a passenger in the Volkwagen who stopped to help, was airlifted to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital in critical but stable condition.