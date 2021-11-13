'Dazzling' walk-through Christmas experience returns to Leu Gardens

article

Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!

‘Dazzling Nights’ is returning for its second year starting November 19.

New this year is a totally redesigned show that included a massive light maze! Guests will also get to enjoy an area with 185 hanging Moroccan Lanterns, a forest of dancing light through hundreds of LED light tubes, the Rose Garden coming to life with beautiful balls of light, holiday music and much more.

The 3/4-mile walk-through will run nightly with timeslots from 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (except on Christmas day) through January 9.

The creative team behind the event also brings the IMMERSE festival to downtown Orlando every October.

Tickets are $25 per person. You can book your time slot at dazzlingorlando.com .

