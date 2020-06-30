Daytona International Speedway preparing for Fourth of July

article

Preparations are underway at the Daytona International Speedway for this weekend’s WeatherTech 240 race.

“We’re thrilled that we can bring people back to the race track this weekend to have a little fun in a really difficult time in our country’s history,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said.

Several coronavirus safety measures will be in place. Up to 5,000 fans can attend the event on Saturday. The speedway will only open up a small portion of the stands.

“We’re only using the west side of the facility. Social distancing will be in effect,” Wile said. “We’ve been working with local and state health officials. They’ve seen our protocols to ensure were following the CC guidelines.”

Getting into the race will be different for fans.

“We’ll make sure you have a ticket and you have a mask before you even get to the screening area,” Wile said. “Then roll through the screening area we’ll ask you some health questions and take your temperature.”

Masks must be worn at all times, including while seated. There will be staff reminding folks to keep them on.

“If people don’t want to abide by the guidelines, it’s just like any other rule we have we will work with them to give them every opportunity to follow the rules before we, unfortunately, have to ask them to leave,” Wile said.

Speedway staff is looking forward to this event and giving fans a chance to enjoy the holiday at the race.

“We were the first sport to bring live action back to the race track and now we’re the first professional sport to bring live attendance back to the racetrack and that just speaks volumes to our leadership team and being the leader in sports," Wile said.

The next big race that will allow fans is the Coke Zero 400 in August.