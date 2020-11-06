Daytona Beach swearing in first Black police chief

article

The City of Daytona Beach is swearing in its first African American police chief on Friday.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, 42, will replace Chief Craig Capri, who is retiring from the police department after a 30-year career.

Capri served as police chief since 2017.

Chief Young will be the department's 17th police chief since 1919.

Young served as the department's deputy chief since 2017 and has been a member of the command staff for the past six years.