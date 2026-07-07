New name for Daytona Beach Shores? Commissioners to consider proposal

The Brief Daytona Beach Shores city commissioners will consider a proposal to change the city's name to "The Shores." The proposal is scheduled to be discussed at a city commission meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The city has already solicited feedback from the public about a possible change, and officials say the response has been positive.



Could Daytona Beach Shores get a new name? City commissioners are expected to consider a proposal that would rename the city "The Shores."

The proposed ordinance is scheduled to be discussed Tuesday evening at the city commission meeting.

"Daytona Beach Shores has long been recognized for its high quality of life and strong sense of community," according to a memorandum included in the meeting agenda. "Over the years, the city has received increasing inquiries and comments from residents and local business owners regarding the possibility of renaming the city to better reflect the identity by which it is commonly known--"The Shores."

If approved on a second reading, the ordinance would be put on the ballot this November for voters to decide. It would have to secure approval from a majority of voters.

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Early support for the name change

The city has already solicited feedback from the community about a possible name change. Officials said so far results have shown support for the proposal.

Earlier this year, the city launched a community survey that received 545 responses.

"Survey results indicated that 65.7% of respondents supported the proposed name change, while 34.3% opposed it," according to a memorandum included in the meeting agenda.

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How much would a name change cost?

A name change would cost between $244,000 and $277,000, according to estimates from the city.

That would include updates to city signage, decorative pole banners, Public Works operations, uniforms, and vehicle lettering.