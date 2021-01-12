Daytona Beach Police searching for 2 missing teens

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department posted about two missing teens on Tuesday.

They said that 15-year-old Stazia Middleton was seen about a week ago leaving Mainland High School. She is described as about 5'5" and about 185 pounds.

They also said that 14-year-old Nicholas Statkus is missing. He ran away from a state facility in Daytona Beach on Monday. He is said to be about 5'5" and about 125 pounds.

Police did not say there is a connection between the two teens.

If you see either of them, call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5245.

