Daytona Beach Police searching for 2 missing teens
article
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department posted about two missing teens on Tuesday.
They said that 15-year-old Stazia Middleton was seen about a week ago leaving Mainland High School. She is described as about 5'5" and about 185 pounds.
MORE NEWS: House speeding to impeach Trump for 'insurrection' following deadly Capitol riot
They also said that 14-year-old Nicholas Statkus is missing. He ran away from a state facility in Daytona Beach on Monday. He is said to be about 5'5" and about 125 pounds.
Advertisement
Police did not say there is a connection between the two teens.
If you see either of them, call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5245.
Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.