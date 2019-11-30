Daytona Beach police: 2 men sought after trying to burn woman alive inside a car

article

Daytona Beach police are searching for two men they believe zip-tied a woman to the steering wheel of a car and tried to set it on fire.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the 22-year-old victim was doused with rubbing alcohol while binded to the steering wheel. The men then attempted to set the vehicle on fire behind a restaurant on International Speedway Blvd.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Gibbon Agledor and a man only identified as 'Eric.' They are accused of driving the woman to a parking lot, drenching her with rubbing alcohol and using zip ties to cuff her to the steering wheel. The News-Journal reports that the men then set papers on fire and threw them onto the passenger floorboard in an attempt to set the car ablaze.

The men reportedly took off in a red four-door sports car, the News-Journal reported.

The victim was able to free one of her hands and text friends for help. Police arrived and said the victim refused treatment and said she was afraid that if she cooperated with authorities, there would be retaliation, the News-Journal reported.

Police took the woman into protective custody under Florida's “Baker Act." Authorities said she was taken to Halifax Medical Center and was “not able to make safe and rational decisions about her living conditions which create a great imminent danger to her health, safety and welfare.”

According to the News-Journal, Agledor is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder. He has reportedly been booked into the Volusia County branch jail a dozen times since 2001.