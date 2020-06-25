Daytona Beach officials to discuss mask mandate, Mayor says

article

The Mayor of Daytona Beach says that a compulsory mask ordinance will be discussed at an emergency city commission meeting on Friday.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m.

Several Florida counties already have mask mandates in place, including Orange and Osceola.

