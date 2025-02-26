Daytona Beach nurse arrested for abusing disabled patient, caught on video

article

A Daytona Beach home healthcare nurse was arrested after video evidence revealed he was physically abusing a disabled patient.

Deputies respond to report of battery

What we know:

On February 8, Flagler County deputies responded to a Palm Coast residence following a report of a battery.

According to the report, the victim is a disabled adult whose condition took away their ability to speak or walk, requiring a full-time nurse.

A family member who contacted authorities stated that she first overheard the victim's weekend nurse, 68-year-old John Jenkins, becoming verbally aggressive towards the victim. She states that she confronted Jenkins and he apologized.

However, according to the report, the family member stated she had a "gut feeling" that something wasn't right. She told deputies that she then reviewed footage from an in-home security camera. That footage revealed Jenkins hitting and kicking the victim multiple times, which led the family member to confront him and tell him to leave the residence.

Deputies then reviewed the footage and also witnessed Jenkins kick and strike the victim with an iPad. Due to the victim's condition, they were unable to report the abuse or defend themselves.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified and opened an investigation into the incident.

"This is a tragic and sickening case of abuse"

Dig deeper:

The following day, the family member discovered more footage, finding over 25 instances of Jenkins physically and verbally abusing the victim over the past 7 days.

"We are grateful to the family member who had the foresight to place cameras inside the home, and then quickly reported the ongoing abuse of a disabled adult", Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Jenkins was captured on video engaging in multiple acts of abuse against the victim, including sitting on them, throwing objects, punching them and forcefully pressing their head into the ground.

"This is a tragic and sickening case of abuse, where a vulnerable adult was taken advantage of by someone entrusted with their care," said Sheriff Rick Staly.

The case was assigned to the FCSO Major Case Unit, led by Detective First Class Kathryn Gordon.

After a thorough investigation, DFC Gordon obtained a warrant for Jenkins' arrest on February 19, charging him with four counts of Abuse of a Disabled Adult.

On February 21, Jenkins was arrested at his residence by DBPD officers and was later transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

"Most home healthcare aides and nurses do a great and loving job providing care, but this case highlights the importance of being vigilant about the care your loved ones receive, especially those who cannot speak for themselves. I also commend our deputies and Major Case detectives for their diligence in this investigation, as well as our partners at the Daytona Beach Police Department for their assistance in taking this monster into custody," Sheriff Staly added.

Released on bond

Jenkins was subsequently released on a $40,000 bond.

What we don't know:

A sentencing date for Jenkins has not yet been released. The story will be updated as FOX 35 learns more.

