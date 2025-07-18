Daytona Beach crash: 1 pulled from fiery car by bystanders, officials say

The Brief A fiery car crash took place on Friday morning in Daytona Beach. One person was trauma-alerted and taken to the hospital after being pulled from the car by bystanders. The crash currently remains under investigation.



One person was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after bystanders pulled them from a fiery car crash in Daytona Beach, officials say.

What we know:

Units with the Daytona Beach Fire Department (DBFD) responded to a car crash on Friday morning at the intersection of North Williamson Boulevard and Strickland Range Road.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

When crews arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a single car on fire.

Officials immediately began fire suppression.

The fiery car crash took place on Friday morning in Daytona Beach. (Credit: Daytona Beach Fire Department)

One person was pulled from the car by bystanders, and crews immediately began patient care.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

First responders said the person was declared a trauma alert and transported to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on what led up to the crash. The current health status of the person taken to the hospital is unknown.

FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information.

What's next:

The crash currently remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.