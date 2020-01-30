Daytona Beach considers $4 million renovation of Jackie Robinson Ballpark

The future of minor league baseball in Daytona Beach hangs in the balance.

Officials with Major League Baseball announced back in November 2019 that 42 minor league teams could be cut nationwide. The Daytona Tortugas were on that list. The team plays in the Florida State League and is the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB wanted to see major changes at stadiums like better lighting for the field, more batting cages and new locker rooms for players and coaches, both male and female.

After assessing the issue, Daytona Beach officials have come up with a plan to financially commit as much as $4 million to go toward improving Jackie Robinson Ballpark, hone of the Tortugas. Daytona Beach Zone 3 Commissioner Quanita May says the funding will come from a number of sources.

"This will not be just a City of Daytona tax-based initiative. It also has to happen with grants with funding and with private business. It is going to be a huge collaborative effort, all in service of keeping the baseball team here," May tells FOX 35 News.

Advertisement

Ryan Kuer is the President of the Daytona Tortugas. He says while there are no guarantees MLB will take the Tortugas off the elimination list, the city is making a step in the right direction.

"I think that is what the Reds and MLB wanted to see -- this level of commitment -- that they are willing to commit into the facility for these players, and the city responded."