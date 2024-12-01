Daytona Beach brush fire burns 100 acres near Margaritaville: Fire officials

article

Firefighters in Daytona Beach responded to a brush fire on Sunday.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, the brush fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. north of Margaritaville. It was estimated to be approximately 100 acres. Less than hour after that report, the fire was contained, Daytona Beach FD said in an updated post on their Facebook page.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened, the fire department said.

FOX 35 reached out to the Daytona Beach Fire Department on Sunday afternoon for additional information.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: