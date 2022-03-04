Daytona Beach Bike Week underway

Bike Week in Daytona Beach has only just begun, but already, things are getting wild.

"I have not been here. I’m a virgin here. Exactly! Yes!" said Kevin Gowens, who’s visiting from Nebraska.

"I like the wet T-shirt contest at Harry’s, Dirty Harry’s. I’m sorry," said Bridget Hayes, of Bushnell.

Things are also getting busy.

"If you look outside, too many bikes, too many people, [it's a] good sign," said Wild N Crazy Airbrush owner Motaz Mozayan.

"Last two nights before them, I thought it was pretty big and then today came," said Biker Brothers employee Danny Yanesh.

Businesses like Biker Brothers are expecting an uptick from last year’s Bike Week, which they say was a record-breaker for the number of people who showed up.

"They said about 500,000. I feel it’s going to be 600,000 easily with a big increase. You can just tell people want to get out and about."

Kevin Gowens came in from Nebraska for his first Daytona Beach Bike Week. "People are awesome. Vendors are awesome. It’s an all-around great time. Day one, oh it’s going to get crazy. I’m going to tell you that right now," said Gowens.

Of course, you have the regulars too. "I met him ten years ago, and he introduced me to bikes and the bike world. I never knew, and I love it," as do all the people here. It’s what keeps these bikers coming back.

Bike Week goes through next Sunday. Daytona Beach Police say no excessive noise from loud pipes is allowed, and they will be enforcing violations this week.

