Expand / Collapse search

Daytona Beach assisted living facility evacuated due to fire

By
Published 
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Daytona Beach assisted living facility evacuated due to fire

A fire at an assisted living facility in Daytona Beach has forced residents outside until the building is fully assessed. Firefighters say it appears no one will be displaced as all bedroom are undamaged.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Several residents were forced out of an assisted living facility in Daytona Beach on Wednesday due to a fire.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to the facility at 624 S. Atlantic Ave. around 3 p.m.  It was determined that the fire began on the first floor in the kitchen of the two-story building.

All of the residents, approximately 80 in total, were able to get out safely on their own without injury. There is significant damage to the kitchen/dining area; however, residents will not be displaced as no bedrooms were effected. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to the second floor. 