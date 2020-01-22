Daytona Beach assisted living facility evacuated due to fire

Several residents were forced out of an assisted living facility in Daytona Beach on Wednesday due to a fire.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to the facility at 624 S. Atlantic Ave. around 3 p.m. It was determined that the fire began on the first floor in the kitchen of the two-story building.

All of the residents, approximately 80 in total, were able to get out safely on their own without injury. There is significant damage to the kitchen/dining area; however, residents will not be displaced as no bedrooms were effected. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to the second floor.