Daytona 500 sold out: What to know, other ticket options

The Brief The 2026 edition of the Daytona 500 has sold out, according to officials. All grandstand and camping tickets for the big race are gone. Tickets are still available for other events, including the Daytona 500 Qualifying and the America 250 Florida Duel at Daytona.



Don’t have your Daytona 500 tickets yet? You might be out of luck.

Grandstand and camping tickets for the big racing event have sold out, Daytona International Speedway officials announced Wednesday.

This marks the 11th consecutive time the event has sold out, according to Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher.

"The Daytona 500 continues to be a national moment and cultural landmark woven into the fabric of American sport and identity," Kelleher said in a statement. "The demand for fans to experience NASCAR is at an all-time high and their continued support of the sport starts at Daytona."

Other ticket options still available

Daytona officials said a limited number of upgrades and premium packages are still available.

For fans who couldn’t get tickets to Sunday’s big race, there are options for other events.

Tickets are still available for other Speedweeks events, including the Daytona 500 Qualifying on Wednesday, the America 250 Florida Duel at Daytona on Thursday, the Fresh from Florida 250 on Friday and the United Rentals 300 and General Tire 200 Doubleheader on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased on the Daytona International Speedway website.

When is Daytona 500?

Daytona 500, known as The Great American Race, is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Actor and comedian Nate Bargatze has been announced at the Grand Marshal for this year’s race.