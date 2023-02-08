Dajen Eats in Historic Eatonville offers vegan cuisine with Caribbean flair

Food, fun, and compassionate living are at the heart of Dajen Eats in Historic Eatonville.

Owner Chef Jenn Ross and her team will greet every visitor with a jovial, "Wah Gwaan, Dahling!" – the friendly Jamaican way to ask, "How are you doing?"

And you’ll do fine once you sink your teeth into the fantastic fair offered by the "Happy Vegan."

What was once only offered at a gas station six years ago, is now a successful brick-and-mortar with a menu of Jamaican vegan food. Rice bowls with six different proteins, eight unique sandwiches, and creative salads await you at DaJen Eats, open Wednesday through Saturday.

On Sundays, Chef Jenn’s got brunch and a live reggae band. She even offers cooking classes once a month.

DaJenEats.com has the full lineup.