Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando; burned truck found nearby leads to arrest: FHP

The Brief A 43-year-old cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Orlando. A Dodge Ram involved in the crash was later found abandoned and set on fire. A suspect has been arrested, but troopers are still working to confirm who was driving.



A bicyclist was struck and killed in what authorities are describing as a hit-and-run crash that occurred along S. Orange Blossom Trail on Monday morning.

What we know:

A 43-year-old Orlando man riding a bicycle was struck and killed around 9:19 a.m. Monday while crossing S. Orange Blossom Trail at 43rd Street in a marked crosswalk. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a southbound Dodge Ram failed to stop and hit the cyclist. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, troopers said. The vehicle was later found abandoned and on fire behind a nearby business.

Orange County deputies later detained 42-year-old Jermaine Williams of Eustis, who was booked into the Orange County Jail for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

What we don't know:

Although Williams has been arrested, troopers said the investigation is ongoing. The FHP is still working to confirm whether he was the person driving the Dodge Ram at the time of the crash.

It's also unclear what led to the vehicle being set on fire after the crash, and authorities have not released whether any additional charges could be filed.

Local perspective:

The crash occurred on a heavily traveled stretch of roadway in Orange County. Authorities are urging anyone with more information to come forward as the investigation continues.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.



