23 injured, 3 critically, in CTA Yellow Line train crash: Chicago fire officials

At least 23 people were injured, some of them critically, after a CTA Yellow Line train collided with rail equipment Thursday morning near the Howard station in Rogers Park.

The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal equipment in the Howard Rail Yard near the 7500 block of North Paulina Street about 10:39 a.m.

The train carrying 31 passengers and seven CTA workers was traveling southbound from Skokie when it collided with the slower-moving rail equipment, according to Robert Jurewicz, the Chicago Fire Department's second district chief. Fire officials initially reported 50 people were aboard, but later clarified 38 people were on the train at the time of the crash.

Twenty-three people, including four children, were taken to area hospitals and three of those injured were in critical condition, although no one suffered life-threatening injuries, said Keith Gray, assistant deputy chief paramedic. The victim's ages ranged between 2 and 75-years-old.

A CTA Yellow Line Train struck rail equipment leaving 19 injured. Photo courtesy of Chicago Fire Media

The train’s operator was among the most seriously hurt, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who represents part of the city where the crash occurred, said the conductor may have experienced a medical emergency just prior to the crash, but police and fire officials have not confirmed that yet.

"We get on the scene we had 31 civilians and seven CTA personnel involved in the incident. We changed out all the tracks, made sure the power was off, evacuated all the civilians to EMS," Jurewicz said.

As passengers were led off the train, some were brought into a triage center lined with stretchers to be assessed, with at least one seen bleeding heavily from the head.

"Had a little trouble getting down to the train due to the terrain and the downhill. When I arrived on the scene, we had the fire companies and the EMS companies in the train engines triaging and beginning to move the patients from the train," Gray said.

At least 15 ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Gray said 15 people refused medical attention at the scene.

Shayla Smith, who was headed to work in Wilmette, had just boarded a Purple Line train at Howard when she heard the collision. She said passengers on her train began screaming, and she saw an elderly woman nearly fall out of her seat.

"I just heard like a horrible boom sound," she told the Sun-Times. "It was like a weird boom sound. It felt like we’re gonna tip over and I was wondering what’s going on? My body shivered."

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it was sending a team to investigate the incident.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker posted on X, formerly Twitter, following the incident.

"My administration is closely monitoring the train derailment on the North Side and will direct any available resources needed. Thank you to the CFD firefighters and first responders on the scene," Pritzker said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also released a statement.

"Just before 10:45 a.m., a two-car Skokie Swift train traveling southbound encountered a CTA snow removal vehicle traveling in the same direction. They subsequently collided, resulting in 38 injuries, 23 of which were transported to the hospital. Three patients were transported in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Our thoughts are with all affected and we are grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. We are working closely with emergency services as we continue to monitor this incident."

CTA officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Both Yellow and Purple line service were temporarily suspended. Red Line trains are running with residual delays and congestion due to the crash. CTA says service is resuming, but riders should allow extra time for travel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.