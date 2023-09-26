Crowded Florida animal shelter reduces adoption fees to $10

The Seminole County animal shelter needs help. Veterinarians are caring for more than 40 animals that were rescued from deplorable conditions.

Now the shelter, which was already over capacity, is even more crowded.

The dogs recovered were found emaciated in cages or locked in a hot shed without food or water.

"All of them are very malnourished so we’re trying to put weight on some of them, deworm them, get them good and healthy so they can get out to their new homes," Bree Burkett said.

Staff said it will be at least three to four more weeks of treatment until they are healthy enough to be adopted. "They’re on the road to recovery," Burkett said. "Some might be longer than others, but we’re working on it."

Ever since FOX 35 reported about Altamonte Springs police bringing in dozens of dogs, cats and birds found in deplorable conditions, members of the community have donated more than a dozen dog beds and $3,000 to Seminole County Animal Services. Yet, the shelter's kennels are still maxed out with dogs that need forever homes.

"All of our adoptions are reduced to $10," Burkett said.

Finding new homes for the available dogs is crucial, and fostering is a great option. There is a volunteer orientation this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.