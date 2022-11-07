Expand / Collapse search
Crocs, 7-Eleven release limited-edition shoe collaboration

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 1:19PM
Lifestyle
Fox TV Stations

7-Eleven X Crocs collab launches

The collection, called 7-Eleven X Crocs, launched globally and features two limited-edition shoe styles. (Credit: Crocs)

DALLAS - Crocs is taking the fashion world by storm once again with another crave-worthy collaboration. 

The collection, called 7-Eleven X Crocs, launched globally Monday on 11-7 (get it?) and features two limited-edition shoe styles.

"The exclusive collaboration will now reimagine Crocs' most recognizable clog and sandal silhouettes into bold new style statements that celebrate the world's largest convenience retailer," a spokesperson with 7-Eleven told FOX Television Stations.

crocs2.jpg

The collection features 7-Eleven Jibbitz charms. (Credit: Crocs)

Each 7-Eleven X Crocs pair features customized Jibbitz charms that celebrate the go-to convenience store's staples including the iconic 7-Eleven brand logo, the fan-favorite Slurpee drink, Big Bite Hot Dog, coffee, pizza and more.

7-Eleven X Cros styles include:

  • 7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Clog ($70): This clog features a collection 7-Eleven Jibbitz charms
  • 7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Sandal ($50): This sandal takes the clean and timeless colors of 7-Eleven and splashes them across Crocs' two-strap sandal. This shoe is also adorned with customized 7-Eleven Jibbitz charms.
  • 7-Eleven X Crocs Mega Crush Clog in Orange ($110): the Mega Crush Clog style has elevated heels and unique Jibbitz charms. (This shoe originally launched in September is available only in the U.S.)

The partnership is a follow-up to another 7-Eleven X Crocs collab that launched in September selling its Mega Crush Clogs.

crocs

The collection, called 7-Eleven X Crocs, features two limited-edition shoe styles. (Credit: Crocs)

Last month, Crocs celebrated its 20th anniversary by giving away thousands of free pairs of shoes each day through Oct. 7. The company renamed the month "Croctober."

RELATED: Crocs giving away thousands of free pairs of shoes in honor of 20th anniversary

Fans can find the limited-edition collection beginning Nov. 7 exclusively by downloading the Croc app. The shoes will also be available for purchase on Crocs’ website starting Nov. 8.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.