Crimeline offers reward up to $5,000 for information leading to arrest of murder suspect

article

Crimeline is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect.

On Oct. 1, Orange County deputies said investigators responded to a home on Park Hamilton Boulevard in reference to an aggravated battery with a firearm call.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found the victim, Dadley Saint Jean, laying on the ground unresponsive.

After taking him to the hospital, deputies said the victim died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.