Crews rescue 3 people after Central Florida crash, authorities say

Three people were rescued after a devastating crash in Central Florida, authorities said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened on Sunday morning at U.S. Highway 17 and Dawson Brown Road. Several units responded.

They said that three people were trapped after the crash and needed extrication.

"Great work by all units. Two Trauma Alerts were flown out, one by ground and one refusal," they explained. "Quick responses, dedication to training, and skill help save lives."

