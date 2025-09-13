Crews battle fire at New Smyrna Beach restaurant, officials say

article

Officials with the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning at Norwood's Restaurant & Treehouse Bar, according to officials.

Fire crews responded out to the location on 2nd Avenue around 11:23 a.m.

Upon arrival to the location, the smoker hut was found with moderate fire, according to officials. The fire did not spread to other areas of the building.

Smoke from the fire obstructed visibility for a time in the area of 3rd Avenue, officials said.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.