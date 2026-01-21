Crash, vehicle fire shuts down part of southbound Orange Blossom Trail, FHP says

The Brief A car and a tractor-trailer crashed at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Consulate Drive. Both vehicles caught on fire after the collision, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Three people had minor injuries and were taken to hospitals.



A crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Wednesday shut down a portion of southbound Orange Blossom Trail.

The crash happened early Wednesday at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Consulate Drive near Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

A Honda Accord turning left to travel north on Orange Blossom Trail hit the left side of a tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound on Consulate Drive, FHP said.

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision.

Two people were taken to HCA Hunter’s Creek and one person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection between Orange Blossom Trail and Consulate Drive is closed while crews work to clear the road.

The crash remains under investigation.