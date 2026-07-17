Florida's Turnpike southbound reopens after 2 injured in crash in Winter Garden
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were injured Friday in a crash on southbound Florida's Turnpike in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 5:39 a.m. near mile marker 274 in Winter Garden, just before State Road 50. It involved a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, according to preliminary information from FHP.
Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details about the crash have been released.
The roadblock caused major delays for drivers in the area. The lanes have since reopened.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Florida Highway Patrol.