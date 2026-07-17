Florida's Turnpike southbound reopens after 2 injured in crash in Winter Garden

The Brief Two people were injured in a crash on Florida's Turnkpike in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened early Friday on the southbound side of the turnpike in Winter Garden near State Road 50. The crash involved a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Hyundai Sonata, according to preliminary information from FHP.



Two people were injured Friday in a crash on southbound Florida's Turnpike in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:39 a.m. near mile marker 274 in Winter Garden, just before State Road 50. It involved a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, according to preliminary information from FHP.

Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the crash have been released.

The roadblock caused major delays for drivers in the area. The lanes have since reopened.