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Florida's Turnpike southbound reopens after 2 injured in crash in Winter Garden

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orange County News
Published July 17, 2026 6:38 AM EDT
Published July 17, 2026 6:38 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Two people were injured in a crash on Florida's Turnkpike in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 
    • The crash happened early Friday on the southbound side of the turnpike in Winter Garden near State Road 50. 
    • The crash involved a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Hyundai Sonata, according to preliminary information from FHP. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were injured Friday in a crash on southbound Florida's Turnpike in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened around 5:39 a.m. near mile marker 274 in Winter Garden, just before State Road 50. It involved a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, according to preliminary information from FHP. 

Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No other details about the crash have been released. 

The roadblock caused major delays for drivers in the area. The lanes have since reopened. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

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