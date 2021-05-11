Crash involving overturned semi shuts down I-4 lanes in Orlando

article

Westbound lanes of Interstate 4 were closed for an extended period early Tuesday evening due to a crash involving a car and semi-tractor-trailer truck

Traffic was diverted at Michigan St. after the truck overturned near the Orange Blossom Trail interchange, spilling a load of granite on the roadway, according to authorities.

The Orlando Fire Department responded to the scene. At least two people in a car were injured and one was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The interstate reopened around 9 p.m. after being shut down for approximately two hours.