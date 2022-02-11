Crash involving Lynx bus shuts down Orange Blossom Trail

A crash involving a Lynx bus and another vehicle has shut down a section of Orange Blossom Trail.

FOX 35's Kristin West says this is happening just south of the Princeton Street intersection.

"It looks like a pickup truck and it looks like it caught fire," West said.

Orange Blossom Trail is shut down in both directions.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. There were no passengers on board the bus.

