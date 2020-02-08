Crab seeks caffeine fix, steals coffee cup

It’s not every day you see a crab clutching a coffee cup in its pincers, but footage shared to Instagram on February 3 shows exactly that.

The video, recorded by Christmas Island-based Instagram user Carla, shows a red crab waving the cup in the air – presumably demanding a caffeine hit.

“Little thief … I know the mozzies are annoying but come on,” she wrote alongside the hilarious clip.

