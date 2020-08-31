COVID-19 vaccine trial in need of minority volunteers

Accel Clinical Research in DeLand is a little over one month into its coronavirus vaccine trial for biotech company Moderna, but they are in desperate need of more minority participation.

“I have two daughters, my husband works in Brazil, so I am mostly alone here with them,” said Helena Meyer, COVID-19 vaccine trial participant.

Meyer can’t imagine falling ill with the coronavirus. The mother of two is also working toward a master’s degree. So, when she heard she could possibly gain immunity by taking part in a clinical trial, she signed up.

“Right now, I’m at risk as anyone that is outside," she said " and taking this shot, I have a chance to be protected, so I have nothing to lose,” said Meyer.

But Accel Clinical Research, which is running the, is struggling to recruit participants from minority communities.

“It’s slower than we anticipated,” said Dr. John Hill, investigator, Accel Clinical Research.

This site only has half the number of minority participants it needs for the trial, which means hundreds more are still needed. The clinic, aiming for more than 1,200 volunteers from the minority population.

“There’s a higher mortality rate in African-Americans and Hispanics, for sure and so it’d be good if we can have those people help participate so we can develop a vaccine, not only to learn if they have adverse events but to know their response to the vaccine and certainly help lower the mortality rate in that ethnicity,” said Dr. Hill.

Dr. John Hill believes fear may be playing a role in the low numbers.

“A lot of folks just may have a scare of being infected or having some other bad outcome,” said Dr. Hill.

But the Doctor says the side effects have been minimal.

“What we’ve seen is very minor adverse events, as you would expect, just mild muscle soreness from where you get the vaccine, other than that, some mild fevers but really nothing that would concern us at all,” said Dr. Hill.

“Better having a fever, than having the COVID,” said Meyer.

FOX 35 News was there as Meyer got her vaccine and officially joined the trial.

“I already invited friends for coming and taking the shot because we are helping the world and we are helping ourselves too,” said Meyer.

The lab is hoping to recruit the rest of the volunteers within six weeks. The faster, the better for everyone because the faster these trails can wrap up, the faster we could see a vaccine approved.

More information on signing up can be found here.