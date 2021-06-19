COVID-19 vaccine sites close in 2 Central Florida counties

Due to declining demand, two Central Florida counties are officially closing some COVID-19 vaccination sites on Saturday.

In Seminole County, the locations at the Oviedo Mall and the Seminole County Library will close at 7 p.m. Health officials will continue to offer the vaccine at the Seminole County Health Department.

In Osceola County, the vaccination site at the Kissimmee Civic Center will also close on Saturday. Starting Monday, vaccinations will be done by appointment only at the Florida Department of Health on Fortune Road.

According to the latest data, about 51% of the state has received at least one dose. Overall, 9.3 million people in Florida have been fully vaccinated.