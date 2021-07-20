COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park closes after hitting capacity, Orange County says

article

A COVID-19 testing location in Orange County has closed after hitting capacity on Tuesday, county officials said.

Orange County announced at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday that Barnett Park has reached its daily capacity and has closed.

Those who are still in line will be seen, they said. Testing will reportedly reopen Wednesday at July 21 at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, they said that COVID-19 vaccines are still available at Barnett Park.

COVID-19 cases in the United States are trending back up and White House officials continue to raise concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

Some states are tightening restrictions again and for the first time in six months, cases are on the rise in all 50 states.

Right now, Florida accounts for about 20 percent of the new cases nationwide. Reports from the Department of Health show that the number of positive test results has spiked in the last three weeks. Orange County leaders say the numbers are not trending in the right direction.

