COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida remain stable

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 went up slightly during the past week but remains relatively stable, according to data posted online Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that 1,389 hospital inpatients in the state had COVID-19, up from 1,319 a week earlier. It also showed that 245 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, compared to 239 a week earlier.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and intensive-care units surged in the summer as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state. But hospitalizations began steadily decreasing in September and have remained relatively flat recently.

