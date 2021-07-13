Mayor Demings recommends indoor masking as COVID-19 cases spike in Orange County

COVID concerns are rising in Central Florida as a number of counties are seeing a spike in cases. The concerns have Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings recommending a masking rollback.

"Vaccinated and unvaccinated should wear facial coverings indoors," said Demings.

Demings recommendation comes as the positivity rate in Orange County doubled to 8%.

"At the end of the day, it might give you some peace of mind if you put it on and you’ll probably save a life," said Genesis Whitehurst.

Genesis and Jhenmari-Joy Whitehurst both turned out to the West Taft Vineland Road mobile vaccination site to get their first dose of the vaccine. They said it’s that spike and the summer travel season that has them finally getting the shot.

"I’m concerned especially with a lot more tourists coming into town and I know it’s going to get pretty busy over the summer," said Jhenmari-Joy.

Dr. Jason Littleton, of Littleton Concierge Medicine, said that concern is real as the more transmittable Delta variant continues to spread. Even those fully vaccinated are at risk.

"Even those who are doubly vaccinated with the full doses of Madonna or Pfizer. They have a degree of susceptibility because there is a drop-off as compared to other variants," said Dr. Littleton.

Dr. Littleton also points to the summer travel season as one of the reasons for the recent spikes. With only 48.5% of the country fully vaccinated mixed with Florida’s booming travel industry, those at risk could see consequences.

"People who are partially vaccinated or people who are unvaccinated, they need to highly consider wearing a mask especially if you have risk factors," said Dr. Littleton.

Dr. Littleton suggests talking with your doctor about your own situation to find out how at-risk you may be and what actions to take.

