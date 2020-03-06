Couple married for over 60 years are separated by coronavirus quarantine

article

Dorothy and Gene Campbell have been together for more than 60 years, but right now, they're separated by a quarantine.

Gene Campbell is isolated in the Life Care Center, the Seattle-area nursing home where several residents have died from COVID-19.

Cameras captured the moment Dorothy Campbell, 88, visited her husband on Thursday. The two chatted on the phone, still separated by a window.

Their son, retired nurse Charlie Campbell, accompanied his mother from her home in Bothell, KNTV reported.

Charlie Campbell a retired RN from Silver City, New Mexico, accompanies his mom Dorothy Campbell, 88, of Bothell to see her husband Gene Campbell, 89, through his room window on March 5, 2020 at the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington.

The families of other patients have been clamoring for more information from the facility.

"We have been complaining for days about the lack of information," Kevin Connolly said at a news conference on Thursday.

The nursing home issued a statement later that day in hopes to reaffirm its commitment to the care of its residents.

"Our clinical team is making personal, one-on-one telephone calls with family members to share information about loved ones and respond to questions," the statement read. "Communication is vital in the caregiving process and for keeping families abreast of developments in dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

This story was reported from Atlanta.