County Road 640 reopens south of Bartow as brush fire continues to burn

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Polk County
FOX 13 News
E1v7nwBWEAAv_lw.jpg article

Photo via Polk Fire Rescue

BARTOW, Fla. - A brush fire that closed roads in Polk County overnight is now mostly contained, firefighters say.

The fire – dubbed the "Agricola Road Fire" by the Florida Forest Service – began burning south of County Road 640 southwest of Bartow around 4 p.m. Tuesday.  They think it may have been started by chains dragging from a trailer.

C.R. 640 was closed during the night but reopened this morning as crews began to contain the blaze. As of 10 a.m., the fire was 60-percent contained after burning 300 acres south of the Mosaic stacks.

Drivers in the area should still use caution because of the potential for smoke and fog, Polk Fire Rescue warned.

Dry, windy conditions have increased the fire danger across the Bay Area, and with no rain in the forecast, experts say the chance of brush fires will remain high.