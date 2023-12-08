Brevard County counts down to 13th annual Hanukkah Parade

Thursday night was the first of eight nights marking the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Zvi Konikov, the director of Chabad of the Space & Treasure Coasts, said the upcoming parade he leads will carry more weight after Hamas attacked Israel two months ago. Sunday's parade in Brevard County will be the 13th annual celebration.

This year it's called the "Israel Unity Parade."

"Let’s look after each other and don’t let others smother our ability to live life the best," Konikov said.

Konikov said the parade is for everyone, regardless of faith.

"I’m asking everyone to be a light to another human being and lift their spirits," Konikov said. "Bring some joy to somebody that really needs it."

Konikov said the war in the Middle East adds to the interest in the parade he called "a light in darkness." Konikov said Hamas' attacks also ramped up the intensity of his planning.

"It’s coming together," Konikov said. "We didn’t have that much time, but we’re seeing so much excitement and, of course, mixed feelings, but I think it’s the mixed feelings that’s bringing everybody out."

Konikov said he expects the 2023 parade to have its highest turnout ever.

Each of the more than 100 cars in the parade will represent a remaining Israeli hostage, according to the rabbi.

"It makes it very personable, and it really brings a certain sense of closeness to the cause," Konikov said.

The parade has a new route this year. It starts in Satellite Beach and ends in Viera after taking Wickham Road.

There will be extra security provided by law enforcement, and the rabbi said it’s a reminder life can’t be taken for granted.

"The little we can do is to come out and show that sense of solidarity, that sense of sensitivity for the people that are in pain," Konikov said.

The parade starts at 3:30p.m. Sunday at Chabad Satellite Beach and will finish at Chabad Viera with a concert and menorah lighting.

"We are a menorah," Konikov said. "We are light. We are joy. We are love. Let’s come together and stand against this incredible wave of darkness. Let’s do something about it. Let’s do some good things. Let’s do some unconditional love."