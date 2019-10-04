Council looking to long-term changes at Volusia intersection

The fate of a Volusia County intersection is up in the air.

Pioneer Trail at Tomoka Farms Road has been in the spotlight, after a deputy was hit and killed while riding his bicycle in the area over the summer. This week, Volusia County Council members are in agreement that a long-term solution needs to be put in place.

“It’s probably one of the more dangerous intersections in Volusia County," said council member Ben Johnson.

A danger Bill Duke knows all too well. In August, his 18-year-old son, Adam Duke, was seriously injured while riding his motorcycle.His brother was also at the intersection at the time of the crash and caught it all on his dashcam.

“Every time I see that video, I’m watching my son die because that’s the first phone call I got was that he was dead," said Duke.

The video shows a van blow through a stop sign, slamming into Adam, knocking him off his motorcycle.

“Honestly, don’t remember going from my office in my house to my truck," said Duke, describing the moment he got the phone call about the crash.

Amazingly, Adam survived.

“Pretty much back to normal, has some memory loss," his dad said.

His family now focusing on changes at the intersection. Recently, the county installed more stop signs -- one on each side of the road -- and rumble strips. Reflective tape has also be added to the signs. Soon, the county will add flashing LED stop signs.

At a council meeting this week, traffic engineers announced the results of a traffic study, showing renderings of a roundabout or a traffic signal. Engineers recommended a roundabout.

Some questions were raised about land use for right-of-way as the intersection sits very close to steep ditches, but the biggest question: Where will the money come from to build the roundabout, that would cost an estimated $3 million?

Councilmembers appeared interested in the idea of a roundabout, but they are aware of the challenges ahead if the county goes that route -- from finding money to community response.

“Immediately, when you see a roundabout. You’ve got those that love them, those that hate them, and those who don’t understand them."