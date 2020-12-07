Costco extends special senior shopping hours indefinitely due to COVID spike

Costco will extend its senior shopping hours "until further notice" due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to an update on the retailer's website.

Customers eligible for the special operating hours include those who are 60 years or older, and those with disabilities or who are immunocompromised. Guests will not be admitted.

The company previously planned to reduce the hours for seniors and other vulnerable shoppers back in July but reversed course after cases surged this past summer.

Currently, Costco's designated senior shopping hour is from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. However, there are some exceptions at various locations, including:

Phoenix, AZ: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday for the following locations: Mesa, SE Gilbert.

Los Angeles, CA Locations: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Locations include: Alhambra, Burbank, Chino Hills, City Of Industry, Culver City, Cypress, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Hawthorne, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Habra, Lakewood, Los Feliz, Monterey Park, Northridge, Norwalk, Oxnard, Pacoima, San Bernardino, Signal Hill, Torrance, Tustin, Van Nuys, Woodland Hills

California Bay Area Locations: The following Bay Area locations’ Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday: Foster City, Great Oaks, Hayward, NE San Jose, Richmond The following Bay Area locations’ Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday: Almaden, Cal Expo, Danville, El Camino, Folsom, Fremont, Livermore, Modesto, Redwood City, Reno, Richmond, Sacramento, Salinas, San Francisco, San Leandro, Santa Cruz, South San Francisco, Sunnyvale

The following Bay Area locations’ Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday: Foster City, Great Oaks, Hayward, NE San Jose, Richmond

The following Bay Area locations’ Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday: Almaden, Cal Expo, Danville, El Camino, Folsom, Fremont, Livermore, Modesto, Redwood City, Reno, Richmond, Sacramento, Salinas, San Francisco, San Leandro, Santa Cruz, South San Francisco, Sunnyvale

San Diego, CA: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday for the following locations: Carmel Mountain, Mission Valley, Rancho Del Rey, Temecula.

Newark, DE: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Iwilei (Honolulu), HI: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Wheaton, MD: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Massachusetts: Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 - 9:30 a.m., daily.

Albuquerque, NM Locations: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 - 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Las Vegas, NV: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday for the following locations: Centennial, Henderson, SW Henderson, Summerlin.

Dedham, NJ: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Teterboro, NJ: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Wayne, NJ: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Brooklyn, NY: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Staten Island, NY: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Westbury, NY: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

St. George, UT: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The following Virginia locations’ Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday: Chantilly, Fairfax, Newington Springfield, Pentagon City, Sterling

Washington DC: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Oregon: Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Priority access will also temporarily be given to Costco members who are health care workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters, with the exception of Massachusetts locations during senior shopping hours. Health care workers (which includes pharmacists and all hospital employees with a hospital ID) and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.

In addition, all Puerto Rico locations will close at 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Dec. 7 2020 until January 7, 2021. The locations' Tire, Optical, and Hearing Aid departments will also be closed on Sundays until January 7, 2021, or until further notice. Puerto Rico warehouse will allow no more than one person to enter the warehouse with each membership card, in accordance with local government mandates.

Last month, Costco updated its mask policy, requiring all members and guests to wear a face mask covering their mouth and nose at all times. Individuals who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must wear a face shield. Children under the age of 2 are exempt.

The retailer has also implemented limits on certain items to ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need and will allow customers to use their own reusable shopping bags as long as they pack the bags themselves and are in accordance with local mandates.

The United States has surpassed 14.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 281,000 related deaths, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University.

