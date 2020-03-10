Coronavirus concerns cause 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' to be filmed without live audiences: report

article

"Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" have both put a pause on filming with live audiences due to the coronavirus, according to a new report.

Per TMZ, citing production sources, starting Tuesday both shows will be filmed sans live audiences.

There are reportedly three main concerns, one of which specifically pertains to "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. According to the outlet, executives felt it was too risky to expose him to large audiences.

In addition, another concern is that most of the audience members for both shows are elderly, who along with those with weakened immune systems, are considered to be most vulnerable to the virus, TMZ reported.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency amid coronavirus spread in Florida

The third reported factor is that a handful of people who attend the tapings are from out of town and, as the virus grows globally, being smart about planning travel is crucial.

Coronavirus concerns have also caused musicians to cancel or postpone concerts — most of them outside of the United States — because of the spreading virus, including Madonna, Queen, Ciara, BTS, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Green Day and more.

Advertisement

Events such as the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, has also been canceled, and the Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami, which has been postponed.

RELATED: Coachella Music Festival postponed amid fears of spreading coronavirus

Fox News has reached out to reps for "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!"

Get updates at FoxNews.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report