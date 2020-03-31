Corcoran calls for shuttering schools until May

article

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Tuesday called for all school districts to extend campus closures through May 1 as part of efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus across the state.

“While we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, one constant remains --- students can and will continue to receive a great education in Florida. It is essential that students do not fall behind and are still receiving instruction, even when they are not in the classroom,” Corcoran said in a prepared statement.

Corcoran said he was recommending, not mandating, that school campuses remain closed until May 1. He had originally intended for school districts to resume on-campus classes by April 15.

Districts are offering online classes while campuses are closed. It is possible some campuses will remain closed the rest of the school year.

Broward County Superintendent of Schools Robert Runcie said last week he expects students to learn from home for the rest of the year, or maybe longer, as the number of coronavirus cases in the county and state continue to soar.

Palm Beach County Superintendent Donald Fennoy said in a statement Tuesday that district-operated schools will remain closed “until further notice.”