Cops pull over car with bizarre bubbly tire

Traffic cops were baffled when they pulled over a car with a front tire covered in alienlike bubbles.

Derbyshire, U.K., police stopped the dozy driver as they dropped their children off at school on Monday.

The force tweeted pictures of the bubbly tire along with a warning to other motorists to check their cars are roadworthy.

TeamPPODerby tweeted: "Good Spot Officer!"

"Whilst on patrol PPO 9712 witnessed this car on a school run. When it was safe to do so 9712 advised that the car came off the road and into a garage close by. New tire now fitted."

"Perhaps his actions saved this driver from a costly repair — or worse!"