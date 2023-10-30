Cooking with Allison: Apple pie bars
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you want a sweet treat that isn't candy this fall, try my Apple Pie bars! The shortbread crust and oat crumble truly make this a fall favorite! Also, save this recipe for Thanksgiving.
Ingredients:
Shortbread Crust
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 cup of flour
Apple Filling
- 2 large apples, peeled sliced (1/4 inch thick)
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
Oat Topping
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1/3 cup light brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup ap flour
- 5 Tbsp. unsalted butter
Method
- Preheat the oven to 300°F. Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper. Leaving enough overhang on all sides (it will make it easier to take out at the end.) Set aside.
- Make the crust: Stir the melted butter, sugar, vanilla, and salt together in a medium bowl. Add the flour and stir until combined. Press the mixture evenly into the pan. Bake for 15 minutes and then remove from the oven. While the crust bakes, prepare the filling and topping.
- Make the apple filling: Combine the sliced apples, flour, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a large bowl until all of the apples are evenly coated.
- Make the oat topping: Whisk the oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and flour together in a medium bowl. Cut in the chilled butter with two forks until the mixture resembles crumbs.
- Turn the oven up to 350°F. Layer the apples on top of the warm crust. Sprinkle an even layer of the oat topping on the apples. Bake for 30–35 minutes or until the topis golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and cool for 20 minutes at room temperature, then chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Lift the parchment out of the pan and cut into bars. Enjoy with caramel drizzle or top with ice cream!