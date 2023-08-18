Congratulations! Amy Kaufeldt celebrates 20 years at FOX 35 Orlando

Today, we're celebrating Good Day Orlando anchor Amy Kaufeldt on a remarkable achievement – 20 years of broadcasting and storytelling at FOX 35 Orlando.

For two decades, Amy has been there to help share the stories of Central Florida.

From local and state leaders to local business owners and trailblazers, actors and celebrity chefs, NASCAR drivers, and Amy has interviewed dozens of people over the years.

She's been there to help cover the historic moments, such as the last launch of the shuttle program to Artemis I, the next wave of human space exploration; the tragic moments, including the Pulse shooting; and the court cases that were housed right here in Florida – and watched by the nation.

She's been there to also share the brave and inspirational stories of those who helped others during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and Nicole, and has partnered with organizations and community events to help raise awareness for various causes.

She's reported from Walt Disney World, Sea World, Cocoa Beach, and the Daytona 500. She knows – and loves – Central Florida.

In May 2022, Amy shared her own story about being diagnosed with breast cancer, going through treatment, and recovery. She's since shared others' brave stories and talked with doctors to shed light on symptoms and signs that women – and men – should know.

Now, we get to wake up with Amy and the rest of the Good Day Orlando team each morning.

Congratulations, Amy, on 20 years!