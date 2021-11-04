Companies look to fill thousands of seasonal positions

'Tis the season for those looking for a job!

Several companies are going on a hiring spree to fill thousands of positions – and they are looking to do it fast!

With many companies already struggling to fill regular positions, now many businesses face a holiday help shortage.

Here are links to some of the companies looking for workers right now:

UPS: https://www.jobs-ups.com/

Kohl's: https://careers.kohls.com/seasonal

Target: https://jobs.target.com/seasonal

Walmart: https://careers.walmart.com/

Amazon: apply here

FedEx: https://careers.fedex.com/fedex/

USPS: https://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm

