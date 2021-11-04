Companies look to fill thousands of seasonal positions
ORLANDO, Fla. - 'Tis the season for those looking for a job!
Several companies are going on a hiring spree to fill thousands of positions – and they are looking to do it fast!
With many companies already struggling to fill regular positions, now many businesses face a holiday help shortage.
Here are links to some of the companies looking for workers right now:
UPS: https://www.jobs-ups.com/
Kohl's: https://careers.kohls.com/seasonal
Target: https://jobs.target.com/seasonal
Walmart: https://careers.walmart.com/
Amazon: apply here
FedEx: https://careers.fedex.com/fedex/
Advertisement