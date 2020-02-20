Community remembers Orlando pastor's daughter, shot and killed last week

A vigil was held on Thursday for a woman shot and killed over the weekend.

Renisha Lee, 27, was killed at a mobile home park in Orange County. Her father is a local pastor and advocate to make the streets safer. Now, he is asking the community to help end this violence.

"If you see something, say something. These elders living in communities, they worked hard to live in, worked all of their life, and now they're scared to come out their doors, and now the only way we can stop it is if you see something say something," said Pastor Stovello Stovall.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information about this case, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).