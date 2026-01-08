Trial delayed for suspect in Orlando Halloween mass shooting

The Brief The trial for Jaylen Edgar has been delayed. Edgar, 18, is accused of killing two people in a shooting in downtown Orlando on Halloween in 2024. Edgar will undergo another mental evaluation before the trial begins.



The trial for Jaylen Edgar, the man accused of killing two people in a shooting in downtown Orlando on Halloween night 2024, has been delayed.

Edgar, 18, will undergo another mental evaluation before the trial begins.

Jury selection was set to begin Thursday before the decision came down earlier in the day.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Judge rejects request for a new attorney

On Wednesday, a judge rejected Edgar’s request for a new defense attorney.

Edgar told the judge he was "not satisfied" with his current representation.

Prior to his court appearance, Edgar had written a letter, alleging that his attorney had been "ineffectively representing" him. He also wrote that his attorney failed to consider his mental state on the night of the incident.

But the judge denied his request, ruling that there was no good cause to remove Edgar's attorney.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Halloween shooting 2024

Edgar, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, is accused of opening fire on a crowd in downtown Orlando on Halloween night, killing Timothy Schmidt Jr. and Tyrek Hill.

Several other people were also injured in the shooting, including a 26-year-old woman who was trampled by the fleeing crowd.

Edgar is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.