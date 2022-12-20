Community comes together to help The Hideaway after accused drunk driver slams into bar

People at The Hideaway have been working nonstop to repair the building after an accused drunk driver slammed into the bar. It’s tough work, too. But other business owners and community members are doing what they can to help.

Witnesses of the accident said it happened strangely, with a truck driver slamming into a pole, trying to get away, hitting the gas, and hitting the bar. Jackson Click, 45, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, according to court records.

Floyd Ziegler, the co-owner of Ziggie’s Pizza, says he was just a couple blocks away when it happened.

"It sounded like a dumpster getting dropped from a garbage truck. That’s how loud it was," he said.

Christian Ziegler said the bar is normally extremely busy on Sundays since many Miami Dolphins fans go to hang out and watch the game.

"Thankfully, no one was really on that patio when that happened. Normally that patio is packed, so it was really the best of the worst situation."

Several people ran over to help, assisting the four people who were injured. Shawn Delaney, the General Manager of GB’s Bottle Shop, says people ran into his store, yelling for him to call 911.

"It was honestly pretty gut-wrenching. I mean, when I heard the crash, it startled me. Then I heard people screaming."

Once things calmed down, the community stepped in even further.

Businesses donated plywood, food, drinks – anything they could.

The folks at Ziggie’s pizza donated food to the people working to rebuild, and GB’s Bottle Shop brought over some of its beer.

"We know how traumatic something like that can be. And we just want to support our neighbors," explained Christian Ziegler. "This neighborhood has been so awesome and welcoming."

Click’s arrest report says he blew four times over the legal blood alcohol limit when he crashed into the Hideaway.

FOX 35’s Holly Bristow tracked him down as he bailed out of jail Monday, asking whether the crash was an accident.

"I can’t apologize adequately to the people at the bar. I’m very sorry," Click told her.

Folks at The Hideaway have been working tirelessly to get their wall repaired.

They hope to open their doors back up on Tuesday.

"That just speaks to the Hideaway’s resilience. They don’t skip a beat. So, kudos to them, and if they need anything, we’re here for them," said Delaney.