Comfortable, fall-like weather to start the new week across Central Florida; when rain chances return

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 82 degrees | Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Main weather concerns:

It is feeling like fall to start the week in Central Florida! We'll see a dry day with mostly cloudy skies. Forecast highs today will reach the low-80s. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s north to mid 60s along and south of Orlando. Monday and Tuesday will feature more dry and fair weather before a warming trend returns this week. Rising rain chances return late this week as tropical moisture moves in.

BEACHES:

A great day is expected along the coast with highs reaching near 80 this afternoon. Don't expect too much sunshine today with a mix of sun and clouds will continue. A moderate rip current risk is present today with surf up to 3-4 feet. Remember to swim near an open lifeguard tower.

THEME PARKS:

We have a beautiful day at the theme parks with comfortable weather expected. You'll want to take advantage of this weather! Highs will reach near 82 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

OUTLOOK:

Dry air and low humidity continue Monday and Tuesday of this week. Highs reach the low 80s before we begin to warm to the upper-80s by the end of the week.

A low pressure system is expected to develop in the Bay of Campeche this week and move towards Florida by Wednesday. This will bring tropical moisture and heavy rain back into Central Florida through Friday.

Models indicate we could see 1-3" of rain by next weekend. However, there is a good chance another cold front could arrives next weekend and bring a shot of cooler air back to our area.

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week, likely returning to the low=80s by this upcoming Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. It has a 80% of developing over the next 7 days and could become a depression by early this week.

Most models take this feature on a northerly track while over the tropical Atlantic. In terms of the Gulf system, it is unlikely to become fully tropical, but still should be a rain maker for Florida. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.