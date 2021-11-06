Coldest weather of the season moves into Central Florida

We have a cold weekend ahead across central Florida with the coolest temperatures of the season arriving tonight.

An area of strong low pressure is moving into the Atlantic off our east coast. As it moves east, it is ushering in cold air, windy conditions with lingering showers today.

Most of the rain falling this morning is in our northern counties and across Georgia. There is a chance for a few more additional inches of rain, mainly in northern Volusia County and counties to the north.

Winds will be very noticeable today, mainly along the coast. Sustained winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. There is a Windy Advisory along coastal Volusia, Brevard and Flagler Counties until midnight tonight. Entering the surf is not recommended today.

There is a high risk for rip currents, a High Surf Advisory and a Coastal Flood Warning.

It will also be cold out there. Afternoon highs will be in the low-60s across our southern counties, and in the 50s the further north you travel. Central Florida has reached sweater weather.

Overnight lows will be chilly! Gainesville will reach 45 degrees, and Orlando will be in the low-50s.

Once the rain begins to clear overnight, you can expect dry conditions on Sunday and into early next week. Afternoon highs will slowly be warming to the 70s by early next week.

